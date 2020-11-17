CHICAGO (CBS) — Marvin Zonis, a renowned professor at the University of Chicago who appeared on CBS 2 as an international analyst for many years, has died.

Zonis passed away on Sunday, the U of C’s Booth School of Business announced. He was 84.

He joined the faculty of the University of Chicago in 1966 – first in the Political Science Department in the College, and then at the Committee on Human Development. He joined the faculty of the Booth School of Business in 1987.

At the Booth School, Zonis taught courses on international political economy, political risk, and business leadership. He was also the first at Booth to teach a course on the effects of digital technologies and global business.

Zonis received a Quantrell Award for excellence in undergraduate teaching, and also a Norman Maclean Award for outstanding contributions to teaching and to the student experience at the U of C, the Booth School said.

“Marvin was a popular professor who stayed close with his students as a friend and mentor long after they graduated from Booth. He would personally invest his time, energy, and resources to support recipients of the Marvin Zonis International Scholarship, which was endowed to provide financial support for an international student from an emerging economy,” Booth School Dean Madhav V. Rajan wrote. “He also enjoyed participating in alumni events across the globe, and for two decades served on the panel for the Business Forecast lunch, now the Economic Outlook.”

Zonis wrote extensively on globalization, digital technologies, emerging markets, Middle Eastern politics, the oil industry, Russia, and U.S. foreign policy, the Booth School said. He also served as director of Middle Eastern studies at the U of C and was a former president of the American Institute of Iranian Studies.

Zonis also appeared as an international analyst on CBS 2 for decades – starting in 1983. He provided insight into a variety of international affairs and conflicts – particularly military conflict in the Middle East.

In the clip above from Oct. 21, 2011, Zonis talked with CBS 2’s Walter Jacobson about the wisdom of withdrawing troops from Iraq. At the time, President Barack Obama had announced that troops would be withdrawn from Iraq by year’s end.

Zonis is survived by his wife, Lucy Salenger, who founded the Illinois Film Office.

