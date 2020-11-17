CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA ‘L’ service has been disrupted in the Loop after a man was found dead on the tracks near the Harold Washington Library-State/Van Buren stop.
Police said around 5 p.m., a man was found unresponsive on the CTA train tracks as an oncoming train approached.
The train was able to stop and did not strike the man, but he was already dead and was pronounced on the scene, police said.
Area Three detectives were investigating the circumstances of what happened.
The station was closed following the incident.
The CTA said Brown and Orange line trains are running as one route between Kimball and Midway on the Lake Street and Wabash Avenue sides of the Loop ‘L.’ Pink Line trains are running from 54th/Cermak to Polk only.
There was no Loop ‘L’ service over Wells Street or Van Buren Street downtown.
