WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS) — A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded eight people at a mall outside Milwaukee.

Police in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin said a 15-year-old boy is in custody in the shooting Friday at the Mayfair Mall.

CBS 58 in Milwaukee reported the suspect’s firearm was also recovered at the scene of the arrest Police said the suspect ran out with others who were exiting the mall, CBS 58 reported.

Wauwatosa police said they believe the shooting was not a random act and that there is no danger to the community.

The incident began just before 3 p.m. on Friday when officers were called for an active shooter situation at the mall, about seven miles west of Milwaukee. Police say the incident happened near the Macy’s entrance on the northwest side of the mall.

Wauwatosa police said seven adults and one teenager were hospitalized after the incident. All had been released from the hospital as of Sunday.

Detectives said the shooting started after a fight between two groups of people.

In February, a 17-year-old was fatally shot by police at the mall, according to CBS 58. Police said the first shot came from the 17-year-old, officers gave commands and then an officer returned fire.

Joseph Mensah, shot and killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

The Milwaukee County district attorney declined to file charges against Mensah, but the city this week agreed to a separation agreement in which Mensah will be paid at least $130,00 to leave the force.

