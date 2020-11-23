CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was dragged and then thrown by a car Monday evening as police said the car fled from a traffic stop near the 95th Street Chicago Transit Authority Red Line terminal.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m., police said.

As of 10 p.m., police were still out processing the scene – including the white Chevrolet Impala they said was used to drag the officer. The car only came to a stop after slamming into the Red Line station.

The officer was hanging onto the driver-side door when it slammed into the beam.

Officers were pulling over a car in the 9500 block of South Lafayette Avenue when the driver sped off with an officer hanging onto the driver side door, police said.

The car made it less than a block. Its driver crossed over onto the wrong side of the street, lost control, and stopped only when the car hit the steel pillar on the L station at 95th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The impact deployed the airbag and sent the officer flying into a gate, where witnesses said he was hurt severely in the face.

The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The Fire Department said he was in serious condition.

A second officer was taken to unknown hospital for observation only, the Fire Department said.

Breaking News @Chicago_Police officer(s) injured after incident at 95th and Dan Ryan. One cop taken to hospital. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/xe0n3Oovk9 — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) November 24, 2020

Witnesses said the officer appeared to be seriously injured.

Breaking News video of @Chicago_Police arresting one of two suspects involved in incident that injured two officers. Scene at 95th and Dan Ryan @cta station. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lAQekdbFhk — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) November 24, 2020

“I looked, I see the officer unconscious, lay down, say about five minutes, they got him off – his whole left side was bleeding, like he got hurt real bad in his head,” said witness Matheyas Myers. “I hope he’s all right. If he has family and kids and stuff like that, I hope he goes back to his family.”

Breaking News video of @Chicago_Police arresting one of two suspects involved in incident that injured two officers. Scene at 95th and Dan Ryan @cta station. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/lAQekdbFhk — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) November 24, 2020

Police said the injured officer was alert late Monday night and will recover.

Also From CBS Chicago: