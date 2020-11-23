CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of people packed into a new COVID-19 testing site in Villa Park in DuPage County Monday. Like many places in the state, the need continues to rise.

The site, which opened Monday morning, can accommodate about 600 tests per day, and those tests ran out around 4 p.m. on its first day.

Jo Korte was one of those who lined up Monday.

“It’s worth it, definitely worth it. I had the COVID in May, the early part of June,” she said. “I couldn’t breathe, so I’m happy I got over it.”

She said she is concerned she might have it again.

“We’ve seen our case positivity increase almost three times higher,” Korte said.

The new Villa Park testing site is now one of two in the area trying to keep pace with the growing need.

“At our Wheaton location at the DuPage County complex over the last couple of weeks we’ve been at capacity within an hour or sometimes even less,” said DuPage County spokesperson Stephanie Caldillo.

The county is not concerned about running out of tests in the weeks ahead, and Korte wasn’t concerned about running out of patience.

“Everybody is trying to move up as quickly as they can,” she said.

She had wait close to an hour at that point.

Caldillo said the wait is about an hour and a half or two.

“We all do need to do our part in trying to slow this down,” she said.

According to the county, those who were checked Monday will get results back in about four to seven days, so if they were expecting results before the holiday, they are going to be disappointed.