CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and a 14-year-old boy were shot and wounded Monday evening in West Englewood.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 65th Street, police said.
A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
The 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm and torso and was taken to the same officer in serious condition.
Police did not immediately provide further details.
As of 9 p.m., no one was in custody and Area One detectives were investigating.
