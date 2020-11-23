DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and a 14-year-old boy were shot and wounded Monday evening in West Englewood.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 65th Street, police said.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm and torso and was taken to the same officer in serious condition.

Police did not immediately provide further details.

As of 9 p.m., no one was in custody and Area One detectives were investigating.

