Texans-Lions Preview: Deshaun Watson 'Playing As Well As He's Played Over The Course Of His Career,' Says NFL On CBS's Evan WashburnThe Texans and Lions are both stumbling through disappointing seasons so far. Does either have enough left to end the season with some momentum?

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12: Derek Carr Looking Sharp For RaidersThe veteran Raiders quarterback put up solid numbers against the Chiefs and faces favorable matchups in the coming weeks.

It's Official: Cubs Sign Jed Hoyer As New President Of Baseball OperationsLast week the Cubs announced Theo Epstein and the team parted ways. He helped the team win its first World Series title in more than 100 years.

'The Sky's The Limit' For Women In NHL Roles, Says Kendall Coyne Schofield, First Ever Woman Development Coach For BlackhawksThe Blackhawks are hiring U.S. Women’s Team Captain Kendall Coyne Schofield as a player development coach for the organization.

White Sox, Yankees Now Set To Play At Field Of Dreams On Aug. 21, 2021The White Sox are now tentatively scheduled to play the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams in August of next year, after the game planned there for this season had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago Blackhawks Hire First Woman To Head Player Development“Adding talented people with diverse and multi-faceted backgrounds like Kendall, Erik and Juan enhances our operations as we assess the changing landscape of hockey at all levels and continue to build and maintain a system of elite hockey."