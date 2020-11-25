CHICAGO (CBS) — Officers responding to former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson’s house recently seemed to know exactly what they were walking into that night.

It was last month when police were called to Johnson’s Bridgeport home for a domestic issue.

“We got a call at the desk that there was a domestic. The offender’s not on scene. They might be looking for paper. But it’s a lieutenant – last name is (redacted), so you can let the officers go in there (redacted),” an officer is heard saying over dispatch radio.

“Oh God, OK,” another officer says.

“…Just give them a heads up. Will you send them a message… they’re going to probably need some member there if anything comes of it, because she’s already suing him and all that other stuff,” the first officer said.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported earlier this month, police sources with knowledge of the investigation said former Supt. Johnson was burning his wife’s underwear on a bed inside their Bridgeport home on Oct. 23. We have been told he used an aerosol can to ignite the fire.

Police have confirmed that around 9:30 p.m. that night, there was a call for service regarding the incident in the 1200 block of West 33rd Place, and a victim refused medical attention. Sources said a third party called police over the “domestic incident.” Johnson’s wife, CPD Lt. Nakia Fenner, cooperated with investigators, but Johnson left the scene before officers arrived, at which point in time he was the named offender & therefore “wanted.” According to police sources, Johnson’s wife told responding officers that Johnson pushed her.

When CBS 2’s Brad Edwards asked why Johnson, a domestic battery suspect, was allowed to simply leave the original scene of the investigation, a CPD spokesperson told him “no complaint filed.”

CBS 2 has obtained a copy of the police report filed that night through a Freedom of Information Act request. The report states, when officers arrived in response to a request for a well-being check, they spotted Johnson at the home, but he left during the investigation.

The report goes on to say Johnson’s wife told responding officers the ex-superintendent had “battered” her three other times but she never reported the incidents.

Johnson was fired as superintendent last December, after Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused him of lying to her and the public about what happened the night he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle in October 2019, following a night of drinking with a member of his security detail.

That officer, Cynthia Donald, sued Johnson last month. Donald, who was Johnson’s personal driver, accused him of years of sexual assault and harassment.

Johnson has denied those claims.

Also From CBS Chicago: