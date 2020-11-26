CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is once again seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases with more than 12,000 new cases reported and more than 100 additional deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,022 new coronavirus cases and 131 deaths. This is the ninth day in a row the state has recorded more than 100 deaths in a single day.
Right now the state’s health department reports a total of 697,489 cases, including 11,963 deaths throughout Illinois. As of Wednesday night, 6,032 in Illinois were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those patients, 1,224 were in the ICU. More than 700 people with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 19 – November 25, 2020 is 12.0%.
On Wednesday IDPH reported 11,378 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, as well as 155 additional deaths.
The state is averaging 11,242 new cases per day over the past week, down from an average of 11,847 daily cases the previous week, but more than five times higher than the 2,052 cases per day during the first seven days of October.
The state’s seven-day average case positivity rate now stands at 10.6%, marking only the second time in the past week it has gone up. That metric is down from as high as 13.2% on Nov. 13, but still more than triple the 3.5% average case positivity rate at the start of October.
