CHICAGO (CBS) — Some people who have been cooking at home for months took a break this Thanksgiving, instead ordering from restaurants that could really use the business.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves found out this Thanksgiving Thursday, some people are not just ordering for themselves.

Most people receive gifts on their birthday. But for Desi Smith, on her day this Thanksgiving, she said, “I just wanted to make people smile today, and just a little joy.”

She looked to gift that joy to those on Chicago’s South Side – given her and many other people’s unusual circumstances.

“I’m accustomed to having my house filled with people and we can’t do it because of COVID,” Smith said.

So now, she is helping fill people’s stomachs – buying food from a caterer for the event.

“You’ve got chicken, dressing, green beans – even dessert, And that’s something you don’t get too often,” Smith said.

She caters to those in need.

“We’ve had a caregiver come by and she got two meals for two of the people she took care of who are homebound,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, Virtue Restaurant, at 1462 E. 53rd St. in Hyde Park, estimates it sold dozens of whole turkeys and about 150 feast boxes.

“It just feels good to see the smile on people’s faces,” said Virtue co-owner Jesus Garcia.

A line of people waited, spanning up the block.

“Each feast feeds four to six people,” Garcia said.

Customers showed a need and a desire to support local businesses.

“Yes, there definitely was. Just seeing out there what people are offering, it just kind of feels right,” Garcia said. “Not a lot of places were offering this meal.”

And during this time when the restaurant industry is struggling, Garcia said just being open to serve others is a blessing.

“The way is year was going, our team has stayed very healthy. That in itself in a blessing,” Garcia said. “Our families are well and healthy. And that’s all you can ask for.”

