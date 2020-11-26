CHICAGO (CBS) — The need this Thanksgiving is overwhelming, with more than 2 million people having lost their jobs in Illinois since the start of the pandemic.
But volunteers near and far stepped up on Thursday to bring a little hope.
Volunteers from the organization My Block, My Hood, My City teamed up with Oooh Wee It Is restaurant in Chatham to pack up meals for about 2,000 people.
Many of the meals went to seniors and local senior homes.
“So much to be grateful for. Listen, I came up homeless, so I know what it’s like to eat Thanksgiving dinner at the shelters. If somebody’s hungry in Pilsen, that matters to me, even if I live in Chatham. If somebody’s hungry in Jefferson Park, that matters to me if I live in Englewood,” said My Block, My Hood, My City founder Jahmal Cole. “We’ve got 2,000 addresses and we’ve got drivers that are going to be driving all around the city to deliver these warm meals.
The owners of Oooh Wee It Is said they’re fortunate they are able to open a new business in the middle of the pandemic and create jobs.
