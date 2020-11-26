DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — A woman suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash early Thursday afternoon in Highland Park.

The Highland Park police and fire departments were called not long after noon for the crash at Green Bay Road and Stonegate Drive in the North Shore suburb.

There were reports that the woman was extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Highland Park police confirmed the woman had minor injuries and had no further updates Thursday afternoon.

