By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago Police Department, Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two officers were slightly injured when another driver hit their Chicago police vehicle early Friday morning.

According to police, the driver that hit the officers at 76th and Racine was arrested on the scene. The cause of the crash appears to be alcohol related.

The officers are recovering.

