CHICAGO (CBS) — A 1-year-old boy was dropped of safely at a police station after authorities Friday issued an AMBER Alert for the child who was kidnapped after a double homicide in south suburban Riverdale.
Riverdale Police said 1-year-old K’marion Hebron was last seen in the early morning hours on Friday. He is described as a 2-foot-5, 35-pound Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.
Police are investigating a double homicide and child abduction that happened around 3 a.m. at 14212 S. Tracy Ave. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Clarence Hebron, a 5-foot-6, 135-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators believe he is driving a 2009 silver Dodge Caravan with Illinois license plate CA96676.
Anyone with information on the abduction should call 911.
