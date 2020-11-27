DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 1-year-old boy was dropped of safely at a police station after authorities Friday issued an AMBER Alert for the child who was kidnapped after a double homicide in south suburban Riverdale.

Riverdale Police said 1-year-old K’marion Hebron was last seen in the early morning hours on Friday. He is described as a 2-foot-5, 35-pound Black boy with black hair and brown eyes.

K’marion Hebron (Credit: Riverdale Police)

Police are investigating a double homicide and child abduction that happened around 3 a.m. at 14212 S. Tracy Ave. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Clarence Hebron, a 5-foot-6, 135-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Clarence Hebron (Credit: Riverdale Police)

Investigators believe he is driving a 2009 silver Dodge Caravan with Illinois license plate CA96676.

Anyone with information on the abduction should call 911.

