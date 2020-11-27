CHICAGO (CBS)– Brookfield Zoo’s Holiday Magic begins Friday with festive, and safe, attractions.
The holiday experience will feature more than one million twinkling LED lights. Zoo goers can even walk through a 600-foot-long Tunnel of Lights.
Although Santa Claus will not be making an appearance at Brookfield Zoo this year, families can still take photos next to a life-size cutout of him.
To ensure COVID-19 safety measure are taken, social distancing, advance admission and parking tickets are required. Reservation times will be available in 20-minute increments and tickets can be reserved at CZS.org/OnlineTicketing.
Also From CBS Chicago: