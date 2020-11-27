DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures are ahead.

Friday’s temperatures will be slightly above average in the mid to upper 40s. Sunshine is expected on Saturday with clouds increasing throughout the day on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday’s temperatures will drop to the 30’s and a storm system passes to our east which could trigger some snow showers.