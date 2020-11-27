DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Fire, Kildare Avenue, Old Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two seniors were found dead Thanksgiving Day night in a fire in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

The Fire Department said a still-and-box alarm was called for the fire the two-and-a-half-story frame house at 4217 N. Kildare Ave.

The house was fully engulfed.

The bodies of an 86-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were found at the scene around 9:21 p.m. and were pronounced dead by Fire Department personnel, according to a police update.

Police said a 61-year-old woman was also in the house, but refused treatment.

There were reports of people trapped, the Fire Department said.

 

Meanwhile, the fire was still raging as of 10:30 p.m.

The Fire Department said the flames went on to go through the roof of the house, forcing firefighters into a defensive attack of the fire.

The cause of the fire was not known late Thursday night.

 

