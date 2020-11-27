DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Burnside, fatal crash

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was killed in a two car crash while he was walking on the sidewalk in the Burnside neighborhood.

The man was walking near 87th and Cottage Grove around 11 p.m. Thursday night when a black Honda hit a red Dodge Durango. The crash caused the Durango to flip over and crash into the man walking on the sidewalk.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody.

Also From CBS Chicago: