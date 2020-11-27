CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in serious condition after he was pushed onto the CTA Red Line tracks Friday evening, Chicago police say.
Around 7:20 p.m. the male victim got into an argument with an unknown person on the tracks at the Jackson Red Line. The argument turned physical, and the victim was pushed onto the tracks and struck by an oncoming train.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in serious condition.
Chicago police are investigating, and no one was in custody at 9 p.m. Friday.
Red Line subway trains were rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, CTA officials said.
