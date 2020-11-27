Woman Recovering After Life-Saving Heart Transplant Doctor Calls 'One In A Million'After eight hours in surgery over Thanksgiving, a Kankakee woman is recovering after she got a new heart. Her case is so unusual doctors say out of the thousands of transplants they do a year, maybe one like this ever happens.

Boy Abducted After His Mother's Murder Now Safe; Manhunt Continues For Boy's FatherAfter police say his mother and uncle were murdered and he was abducted, 1-year-old K'Marion Hebron is now safe. The man accused of taking him and killing his mother and uncle was still on the run Friday night.

Person Pushed Onto CTA Tracks, Struck By Train In Serious ConditionA person is in serious condition after he was pushed onto the CTA Red Line tracks Friday evening, Chicago police say.

COVID-19 Pandemic Leaves Nonprofits In Need In Holiday SeasonThe world may be in for a COVID Christmas, but there is no skipping presents in a pandemic, and nonprofits are especially in need. Some Chicago charities are making major changes this season.