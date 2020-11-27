CHICAGO (CBS) — Forget the turkey. The sea otters at the Shedd Aquarium munched and crunched on clams, pollock, and crabs for Thanksgiving.
If you think you overate a little on Thursday, think about this: sea otters eat 25% of their body weight every day.
The aquarium spends approximately $11,000 a year to source high-quality, sustainable seafood to feed just one otter, and there are six of them at the Shedd.
The sea otters weren’t the only animals at the Shedd feasting for Thanksgiving. Wellington and the rest of the penguin colony at the aquarium chowed down on a lovely meal of herring and capelin.
The Shedd is closed to the public during the latest wave of the pandemic, but you can still help them care for the animals by purchasing gifts, making donations, or adopting an animal online.
While you can’t visit the Shedd in person, the aquarium is still hosting virtual programs so you can see the animals.
The aquarium is also asking fans to contact their representatives in Congress to urge them to provide federal relief for zoos and aquariums.
