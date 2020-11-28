CHICAGO (CBS) — A violent crash on Lake Shore Drive sent two people to the hospital and one very expensive sports car to the auto body shop early Saturday morning.

As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, the accident happened on the Oak Street curve, an area that is a known trouble spot for drivers.

The accident happened just before 1 a.m., police said.

A source provided video of the Ferrari crashing into a barrier on Lake Shore Drive. The car flipped on its roof and caught fire.

Police said a 22-year-old man who was driving and a 20-year-old man in the passenger seat were headed north on the Drive when the accident happened. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no indication of their speed, but it was likely too fast for the conditions on the curve – causing the driver to lose control, CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported.

An expert identified the car as a Ferrari Spider, which when purchased could cause $300,000.

But investigators said the car was an exotic rental that the people in the car had checked out for the weekend. There was no word late Saturday on the total amount in damages, or on the rental company to which the Italian sports car belonged.

It was not known late Saturday if alcohol or drugs were factor in the crash. Information on citations were also unavailable late Saturday.

