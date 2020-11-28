CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after police said he fired shots at officers in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.
Around 3:15 p.m., officers conducted a street stop on a 35-year-old man in the 6200 block of North Campbell Avenue, between Rosemont and Granville avenues, police said.
The man fired shots at officers, and the officers returned fire, police said. There were no reports that anyone was hit by the bullets.
Police said a gun was recovered as the man was arrested. A photo issued by police showed a gun with an extended clip lying on the ground.
Officers in @ChicagoCAPS24 were fired upon in the 6200 blk of N. Campbell today. Officers returned fire. There are no reported hits. The offender was taken into custody and a firearm recovered. Area Detectives are investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/dk0We3MEEz
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) November 28, 2020
