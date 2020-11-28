DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Campbell Avenue, Shots Fired At Police, West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after police said he fired shots at officers in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers conducted a street stop on a 35-year-old man in the 6200 block of North Campbell Avenue, between Rosemont and Granville avenues, police said.

The man fired shots at officers, and the officers returned fire, police said. There were no reports that anyone was hit by the bullets.

Police said a gun was recovered as the man was arrested. A photo issued by police showed a gun with an extended clip lying on the ground.

