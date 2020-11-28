CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday warned of a string of incidents in Old Town, River North and Streeterville in which thieves stole cars that were either parked or left running with the keys in the ignition.

In each incident, the suspects got into cars that were parked, unoccupied, or left running after the driver walked away. The suspects then drove off from the scene, police said.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

• In the morning hours Monday, Nov. 16 in the 500 block of North St. Clair Street;

• In the afternoon hours Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the 200 block of West North Avenue;

• In the afternoon hours Thursday, Nov. 19, in the 300 block of West Superior Street;

• In the evening hours Monday, Nov. 23, in the 300 block of North Wells Street.

Police said there were two male suspects, and both were wearing black hooded sweat shirts.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

Also From CBS Chicago: