CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Saturday evening warned of a string of armed robberies that have taken place in recent days from Lincoln Park to River North.

In each incident, the robbers came up to the victims, pulled guns, and demanded money. The suspects took the victims’ property and then fled on foot, police said.

In three of the four incidents, the suspects went on to get into a silver Ford Explorer sport-utility vehicle and drive off, police said.

The incident happened at the following times and locations:

• In the afternoon hours Monday, Nov. 9 in the 700 block of North Rush Street;

• In the afternoon hours Thursday, Nov. 12, in the 0-99 block of East Chicago Avenue;

• In the evening hours Saturday, Nov. 14 in the 2200 block of North Halsted Street;

• In the morning hours Sunday, Nov. 22, in the 1600 block of North LaSalle Boulevard.

The suspects were described as two to three Black males standing 5 feet 8 to 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing between 160 and 200 pounds. They were between 25 and 40 years old, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8263.

Also From CBS Chicago: