CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 7,178 new COVID-19 cases, including an additional 57 deaths. This brings the total number of cases in the state to 720,114, including 12,193 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the last 24-hour period, laboratories have reported 62,740 tests for a total of 10,431,018.
As of Saturday night there were 5,858 people reportedly hospitalize with COVID-19 in the state. Of those 1,185 were in intensive care and 723 were on ventilators.
The seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28 is now 10.1%.
