CHICAGO (CBS) — As we get closer to the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, minority communities across Chicago want to make sure they get equal access – since they have among the hardest hit by the pandemic.
“We need to make sure that we’re not treated the way we’ve always been treated in the Black and Brown communities, because Enough is enough,” said state Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago). “We must have our share of the vaccines and we must be treated first.”
Several elected officials and community leaders held a news conference on the subject on Sunday.
They also want the government to work with churches and community groups to help educate and assure the public that the vaccine is safe.
