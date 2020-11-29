Trubisky And Bears Fall To Packers For Fifth Straight LossAaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the slumping Chicago Bears on Sunday night to pad their NFC North lead.

Bears V. Packers: Three Things To WatchBears head to Lambeau Field Sunday night for their first matchup of the season against their division rivals.

RayQuawndis Mitchell Has 23 Points As UIC Tops Central MichiganRayQuawndis Mitchell had a career-high 23 points as Illinois-Chicago narrowly defeated Central Michigan on Saturday night.

Northwestern Falls Short To Michigan State For First Loss Of SeasonMichigan State handed No. 11 Northwestern its first loss of the season Saturday.

Ian Book, Defense Help No. 2 Notre Dame Beat No. 25 UNCIan Book kept scrambling to buy time and help No. 2 Notre Dame put together multiple long touchdown drives.

Bears Name QB Mitchell Trubisky As Starter Sunday Night Vs. PackersWith the Bears' offensive line decimated by injuries and poor play, Trubisky's mobility could give him an advantage against Foles the rest of the season even when both are healthy.