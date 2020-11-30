DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– A 16-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in a South Loop parking garage early Monday morning.

The 16-year-old and a driver were sitting in a car on the first floor of a 24-hour public self-park garage on Wabash Avenue and 8th Street, according to police. Two men wearing black masks got out of a black car and fired shots just before 2:40 a.m.

The teen was shot twice in his face. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for the two shooters involved.

This is a developing story. 

