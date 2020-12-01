CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds relax and skies clear as a ridge of high pressure builds across central Illinois.
The low for Tuesday night is 25, the high for Wednesday 45, and the high for Thursday 46.
We can expect dry weather the next several days. It will be mostly sunny both Wednesday and Thursday.
Normal high is 40 degrees.
