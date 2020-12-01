CBS Chicago CaresClick Here To Give A Donation To The Red Cross Of Illinois On This Day Of Giving
By Mary Kay Kleist
By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds relax and skies clear as a ridge of high pressure builds across central Illinois.

The low for Tuesday night is 25, the high for Wednesday 45, and the high for Thursday 46.

Tonight: 12.01.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Next 2 Days: 12.01.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

We can expect dry weather the next several days. It will be mostly sunny both Wednesday and Thursday.

7 Day Forecast: 12.01.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Normal high is 40 degrees.

Mary Kay Kleist