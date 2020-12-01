CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital Monday after she was attacked by two pit bulls in the West Englewood neighborhood.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Chicago Police and Animal Care and Control were spotted late Monday in the alley behind the 7300 block of South Winchester Avenue.

Police said the girl was in the alley taking out trash at 4:41 p.m. in the alley behind the 7300 block of South Winchester Avenue when the neighbor’s dogs attacked.

The dogs were able to get into the alley through a garage and mauled the girl – leaving lacerations to her ear and both legs.

During the attack, the dogs’ owner heard and saw what was going on.

The dogs’ owner then took out a gun and shot them both, police said.

“We have trail of blood going into the house,” a police officer said over dispatch radio. “We’re looking for a small child that was biten allegedly by the pit bulls.”

The girl was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was in good condition.

Police said the dogs’ owner was given two citations for unleashed animals. He has a valid Firearm Owners Identification Card and concealed carry license for his gun, police said.

