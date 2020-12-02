CHICAGO (CBS) — When we introduced you to Kevin McKay on Monday, we told you he has gone eight months with no job and no unemployment benefits because of problems with the state.

McKay, 24, is also about to become a father, is two months behind in rent, and can’t pay many of his bills. And he had no help in sight.

On Monday, McKay told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that he qualified for unemployment benefits last spring, but had yet to receive any money. He said he could not get in touch with anyone from the Illinois Department of Employment Security to help him figure out why.

But in a period of less than 24 hours, about a dozen viewers reached out to us and offered to help.

“It just really means a lot to me that people actually want to help me in my situation, because I just don’t know what to do,” McKay said.

McKay said someone from the IDES called him on Tuesday, but they couldn’t hear him because his phone is broken and they hung up.

