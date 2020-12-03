CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago hospital is the first in the city to use an FDA approved antibody infusion.
Tents are set up outside of Weiss Memorial Hospital where patients will be treated.
Last month, the FDA approved emergency use of an antibody therapy.
The infusions will treat COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of their symptoms turning severe.
