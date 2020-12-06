DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, Illinois, Tracking Coronavirus In Chicagoland

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials Sunday reported 7,598 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including an additional 76 deaths. That brings the total number of reported cases in the state to 787,573, including 13,255 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24-hour period, labs reported 79,538 tests, bringing the total to 11,101,214 in the state.

As of Saturday night, 5,160 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,103 were in intensive care and 643 were on ventilators.

The seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5 is 10.1%.

