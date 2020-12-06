ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) — Investigators late Sunday were trying to determine what started a fire at an Arlington Heights church.
When firefighter arrived at the church at the Christian Church of Arlington Heights, at 333 W. Thomas St. in the northwest suburb, they spotted smoke and flames coming from the entrance.
The fire appeared to spread quickly.
No one was hurt.
