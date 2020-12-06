DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman is wounded after someone in a passing car shot both of them in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood Sunday morning.

It happened at 3 a.m. at Grand and Damen.

Police say someone drove by and shot the 28-year-old man in the head. He died at the scene.

A 24-year-old woman was with him. She was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital.

Police have no description of the car or the shooting suspect.

