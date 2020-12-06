CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead and a woman is wounded after someone in a passing car shot both of them in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood Sunday morning.
It happened at 3 a.m. at Grand and Damen.
Police say someone drove by and shot the 28-year-old man in the head. He died at the scene.
A 24-year-old woman was with him. She was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital.
Police have no description of the car or the shooting suspect.
