CHICAGO (CBS)– CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and providing you with helpful updates to get you back to work.
Cousins subs is hiring more than 50 new employees throughout Illinois, during the holiday season.
Positions range from crew members to managers. The company is offering flexible hours, competitive wages and scholarship opportunities.
