WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A suburban organization that aims to be a light in dark times took that theme literally Sunday night.
More than 200 hundred volunteers from Beacon Place lined the streets of southeast Waukegan with 7,500 luminaries Sunday night. The sidewalks were all lit up with the glow from the battery-operated tea lights.
Organizers say the gesture is a sign to residents that there is light in these dark times for those who have lost loved ones or who’ve been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in some other way.
“We’re just so excited to be able to reach out and give people – especially in this neighborhood – something to really smile about and be happy about, and it just looks remarkable when it’s dark outside,” said Beacon Place Executive Director Joshua Fulcher.
Beacon Place also gave luminaries to 300 families to display on their own lawns and porches. The luminaries will be turned on again Monday night.
