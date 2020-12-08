CHICAGO (CBS) — A Christmas tree catching fire is a rare thing.
National statistics show it only happens about a 150 times every year. But Chicago firefighters want to remind you how fast a real tree can go up in flames.
The Chicago Fire Department presented its yearly demonstration Tuesday morning. It’s a reminder to keep your Christmas tree from drying and to keep it away from any sort of fire source.
People should also check smoke alarm batteries to make sure they’re working properly
As we begin to decorate this holiday season, please follow these simple tips to keep you and your loved ones safe. 4-1-8 pic.twitter.com/wenUhEuo0F
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) December 6, 2020
