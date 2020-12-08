CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Monday released surveillance video of the suspects who shot and killed retired Chicago Fire Lt. Dwain Williams during an attempted carjacking in Morgan Park last week.

Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan played the video at a news conference Monday.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, Williams, 65, was leaving the Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. and was walking to his vehicle, when a four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four men got out and bum rushed him, according to Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott.

The carjackers fired at Williams, and Williams returned fire. Police initially did not have a good look at the assailants, but the new video shows them storming out of another car as Williams walks up to his own.

An exchange of gunfire follows.

Three of the suspects are shown on the video, while the fourth was behind the wheel of the other stolen car, Deenihan said.

Two of the suspects seen in the video were wearing black pants, black hooded jackets and white gym shoes, and the third was wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue pants, and also white gym shoes.

Deenihan said the stolen car in which the suspects pulled up, a Ford Fusion, was recovered in Tinley Park. He said south suburban police departments have been working closely with Area Two detectives on the case.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271 or to make an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.

RELATED: Wife Of Retired CFD Firefighter, Shot And Killed, Said Dwain Williams Was Courageous; ‘He Was Fearless’

Early Walker of the group I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot, also appeared at the news conference. Walker and other community leaders are gathering funds for a reward for information leading to arrests in Williams’ murder.

“Here is a man that gave his life to the city – retired; finally was able to retire and try to enjoy his life, and now his life has been taken,” Walker said. “If someone out here that knows who these individuals are, do the right thing.”

He said a portion of the reward funds could be given to a recipient immediately, particularly in case those funds are needed to move or relocate.

“We want justice for this family,” he said.

Community activist Andrew Holmes, a friend of Williams’, minced no words in talking directly to the shooters.

“If this was your father. To the shooters, you’re going to have a son one day, if you don’t already have one,” Holmes said. “What if he lose you if somebody did this to you?”

The reward as of Sunday night was up to $33,000 for information leading to an arrest.

