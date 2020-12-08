DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Lunt Avenue, police shooting, Ravenswood Avenue, Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot by Chicago Police late Tuesday afternoon in an incident in Rogers Park.

Chicago Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. at Lunt and Ravenswood avenues and the Rogers Park Metra Union Pacific-North station.

Officers were apparently shot at and returned fire. A suspect was shot and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in an unknown condition.

No officers were injured, but an officer was also taken to a hospital.

An officer issued a frantic radio call: “Shots fired, Ravenswood, Ravenswood and Lunt! We need an ambulance! We need an ambulance! Shots fired! Shots fired!”

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene, which remained active as of 5:30 p.m.

Police tweeted a photo of the gun they recovered.

Also From CBS Chicago:

CBS 2 Chicago Staff