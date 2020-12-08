CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot by Chicago Police late Tuesday afternoon in an incident in Rogers Park.
Chicago Police said the incident happened around 5 p.m. at Lunt and Ravenswood avenues and the Rogers Park Metra Union Pacific-North station.
Officers were apparently shot at and returned fire. A suspect was shot and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in an unknown condition.
No officers were injured, but an officer was also taken to a hospital.
An officer issued a frantic radio call: “Shots fired, Ravenswood, Ravenswood and Lunt! We need an ambulance! We need an ambulance! Shots fired! Shots fired!”
Police said a gun was recovered at the scene, which remained active as of 5:30 p.m.
Police tweeted a photo of the gun they recovered.
Offender’s gun recovered at scene. pic.twitter.com/f6txXH6DGo
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) December 9, 2020
Also From CBS Chicago:
- Police Release Surveillance Video Showing 3 Of The Attackers Who Shot, Killed Retired Fire Lt. Dwain Williams During Carjacking Attempt
- Woman Finally Gets Job After 10 Months, But Is Now Being Ordered To Pay State $31,000 Back — And Blames Fraud
- Chicago Man And Other Business Owners Step In To Help Witnesses Of Crime Afraid Of Retaliations; ‘I Need To Do Something’