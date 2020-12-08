CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second weekend in a row, city officials have shut down an illegal party in Wicker Park, this time after more than 140 people packed the second floor of an apartment building without wearing masks or observing social distancing.

The city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) said a task force formed to crack down on large gatherings prohibited by the state’s and city’s COVID-19 restrictions responded to a complaint about an illegal party at 1257 N. Milwaukee Av. early Saturday morning.

Investigators found a line of people and a bouncer outside an event billed as the “Wicker Loft” on the second floor of the building. When they got inside, they found 142 people attending the event without face coverings, and without keeping a safe distance from others.

The city issued multiple citations for egregious violations of COVID-19 regulations, and ordered the second floor of the building shut down for numerous building and fire code violations, including an obstructed rear exit, having no smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors, no fire escape, and other violations.

The city issued a total of eight citations; two for violating COVID-19 regulations, one for allowing indoor smoking, and five for various business license violations.

The illegal party was held just around the corner from another overcrowded party the city shut down over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, after 300 people packed the basement of a building at 1612 W. Division St. on Nov. 29.

That party, promoted by The Vault/All Access, was held at the former site of a bar that has been out of business for several years. According to published reports, the basement at 1612 W. Division St. was once home to The Bedford, a cocktail lounge and restaurant inside an old bank vault, but the business closed in 2017.

Police, building inspectors, and BACP investigators found approximately 300 people attending a party while ignoring social distancing, and no one wearing masks. Officials said the city issued five cease and desist orders to The Vault/All Access for illegal business activity; as well as nine citations for violating COVID-19 regulations, including exceeding indoor capacity, no social distancing, no masks, failure to have proper business licenses, allowing smoking indoors, and operating sparklers indoors. The Buildings Department also issued a closure order due to the illegal business not having smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, or fire extinguishers.

The city said BACP conducted a total of 152 investigations for complaints of COVID-19 violations this past weekend (between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6), and issued citations to six other businesses:

Zapotlan Bar (3923-25 S Kedzie Ave), for allowing indoor alcohol consumption on Thursday;

River North Crossfit (330 W Ontario Ave), for conducting indoor fitness classes and patrons not wearing masks on Thursday;

Randy’s Lounge (7512 S Cottage Grove Ave), for holding an indoor event with 42 people eating and drinking without social distancing or face coverings on Friday;

Volare (201-05 E Grand Ave) for allowing indoor dining on Friday;

Firewater Saloon (6689-95 N Oliphant Ave) for allowing indoor dining on Friday;

Flava Luxx (2912 W Madison Ave) for holding an indoor event with 22 people eating and drinking without social distancing or face coverings on Saturday.

City officials said, since March, BACP has conducted 6,994 COVID-19 investigations, and issued citations to 344 businesses for violating regulations.