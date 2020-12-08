CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois leaders say they’re ready to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it gets the green light, as the city of Chicago also prepares to receive thousands of vaccines as early as next week.

When it comes to distributing the vaccine, state officials say it’s a work in progress, and it depends on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA is meeting on Thursday to discuss possible approval of the Pfizer vaccine. If approved Illinois could get its first shipment next week.

The FDA also will meet next week to discuss possible approval of the Moderna vaccine, which could then be distributed in Illinois beginning the week of Dec. 21.

Gov. JB Pritzker has said Illinois is expecting an initial shipment of 109,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week. Approximately 23,000 doses of that vaccine will go directly to the city of Chicago, with the rest distributed across the rest of the state.

The state and city will each develop their own plans for distributing the vaccine.

A CDC advisory panel has recommended the first round of vaccines go to healthcare workers who treat COVID-19 patients, and people living and working at long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

The 50 counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates will be prioritized for the first delivery of vaccines in Illinois.

As for Chicago, Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director of COVID-19 response at the Chicago Department of Public Health, said vaccine distribution will begin with Phase 1A, with first priority given to high-risk healthcare workers, like doctors and nurses who treat COVID-19 patients.

Chicago expects to have nine hospitals that will store and distribute the vaccine. Luna said the full list of hospitals has not yet been completed, but is likely to include the city’s larger hospitals, such as Rush University Medical Center and UIC Medical Center.

Phase 1B will include people of all ages with underlying conditions that put them at significantly higher risk from the virus, as well as first responders.

Phase 2 will include K-12 teachers and staff, childcare workers, workers in essential industries, people living in homeless shelters and group homes, jail and prison inmates, older adults not included in Phase 1, and people of all ages with underlying conditions that put them at moderately higher risk from the virus.

Phase 3 will include young adults, children, and workers in occupations important to a functioning society.

Phase 4 will include everyone else.

