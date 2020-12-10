CHICAGO (CBS) — For the second time this season, the Chicago Bears have shut down Halas Hall, after another member of the team tested positive for COVID-19. All in-person football activities have been suspended and the team will meet remotely, for now.
Last month the Bears dealt with a similar situation, sending players and staff home from the practice facility on Nov. 5 after another positive test.
Three practice squad players came down with coronavirus earlier this week, and on Thursday morning the Bears said another individual tested positive, prompting them to close Halas Hall.
Head coach Matt Nagy said it’s possible the team could return for a short indoor workout tonight, if the doctors give him the okay.
“Obviously we’re not exempt from this pandemic. We all know that cases are on the rise, and I just want to credit our players and coaches for adapting and staying flexible,” he said.
It’s unclear if the latest COVID cases on the team will affect Sunday’s game against the Texans, scheduled for noon on CBS 2.
