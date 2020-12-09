CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer shot and killed his son during a domestic dispute early Wednesday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood, sources said.

Sources said the off-duty officer was involved in a physical altercation with his son around 1:45 a.m. at a home in the 5600 block of South Nottingham Avenue when he fired his weapon, killing his 23-year-old son.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the officer’s son as Rafael Flores.

Police said Area One detectives are investigating and the incident is domestic-related.

Officers were at the scene for more than five hours this morning.

“We were woken up by the emergency vehicles approaching,” said Jeff Jestadt, who lives two houses down from where the shooting happened.

Jestadt said, while he didn’t hear any gunshots overnight, the large police presence kept him awake.

“I’m surprised. They’re very nice people, We’ve always gotten along with them. Never had any issues. They’ve always said hi,” he said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, the agency that investigates police shootings and complaints of misconduct, is now investigating.

Also From CBS Chicago: