DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Full sun continues Thursday afternoon with temperatures topping out 20 degrees warmer than normal.

Clouds increase Thursday night with a low of 36.

We are watching a system developing over the southwestern states. This will pull clouds our way Thursday night and we can expect many hours of cold rain into the weekend.

Friday 5 p.m.: 12.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Light rain could start in the early afternoon on Friday, with steady, raw conditions from sunset right through the night and all day Saturday.

Saturday 1:30 p.m.: 12.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Friday is 44, Saturday 42.

The storm track is a little farther north, pushing the best snow into Wisconsin. Locally, our northwest counties have the best chance to see some accumulation Saturday afternoon and evening.

Snowfall Tracker Saturday 10 p.m.: 12.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The system quickly departs Sunday. The high for Sunday is 34 with mostly cloudy skies.

7 Day Forecast: 12.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Also From CBS Chicago:

Mary Kay Kleist