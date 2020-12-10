CHICAGO (CBS) — Full sun continues Thursday afternoon with temperatures topping out 20 degrees warmer than normal.
Clouds increase Thursday night with a low of 36.
We are watching a system developing over the southwestern states. This will pull clouds our way Thursday night and we can expect many hours of cold rain into the weekend.
Light rain could start in the early afternoon on Friday, with steady, raw conditions from sunset right through the night and all day Saturday.
The high for Friday is 44, Saturday 42.
The storm track is a little farther north, pushing the best snow into Wisconsin. Locally, our northwest counties have the best chance to see some accumulation Saturday afternoon and evening.
The system quickly departs Sunday. The high for Sunday is 34 with mostly cloudy skies.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- DUI Charges Upgraded To Felony For Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka In Crash That Killed Berwyn Officer
- Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Shoots, Kills Son During Domestic-Related Incident In Garfield Ridge
- St. Louis Area Man Says He Got Chicago Parking Ticket Notice In Mail When He’s Never Even Been To Chicago — And He’s Not Alone