DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago News, Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, CPD, officers

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is honoring a sergeant and two officers for their bravery.

All three risked their own lives to save an elderly couple from an armed felon trying to break into their home.

Last April, they arrested a man as he tried to kick open the door of the couple’s home in Chatham. They said the suspect also was carrying a plastic bag with ecstasy pills and a black ski mask.

The officers recovered a loaded Smith and Wesson .357 Magnum. The homeowners, both in their 70s, were frightened but not hurt.

Also From CBS Chicago: