GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s officer was shot and wounded by a suspect in Gary on Thursday, and the officer returned fire.
Around noon, a lieutenant assigned to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Civil Division was executing a court-ordered seizure of property in the 600 block of Hanley Street in Gary, according to the sheriff’s office.
There was no answer at the door when the lieutenant arrived, the sheriff’s office said. But while the lieutenant was executing the court order, the suspect appeared and opened fire, wounding the lieutenant, the sheriff’s office said.
The lieutenant returned fire and shot the suspect at least once, the sheriff’s office said. The suspect ran off, but collapsed a short distance away.
Both the lieutenant and the suspect were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, the sheriff’s office said. The lieutenant was conscious and talking when medics arrived.
The sheriff’s office did not specify the suspect’s condition.
The lieutenant is 59 and has been with the Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s office for 30 years.
