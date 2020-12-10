CHICAGO (CBS) — An inbound Metra UP-W train struck a pedestrian Thursday morning.
The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. in Maywood. According to Metra, train 44 was supposed to arrive at the Chicago Ogilvie Transportation Center at 11:43 a.m. Trains were delayed, but are now running 15 to 35 minutes behind schedule.
Metra did not say what condition the person was in or the circumstances that led the person onto the tracks.
Metra Alert UP-W – Inbound and outbound trains cleared to proceed through the area near Maywood. Trains may be operating 15 to 35 minutes behind schedule due to an earlier pedestrian incident.
This is a developing story.
