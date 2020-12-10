DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — An inbound Metra UP-W train struck a pedestrian Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. in Maywood. According to Metra, train 44 was supposed to arrive at the Chicago Ogilvie Transportation Center at 11:43 a.m. Trains were delayed, but are now running 15 to 35 minutes behind schedule.

Metra did not say what condition the person was in or the circumstances that led the person onto the tracks.

This is a developing story.

