By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID-19, COVID-19 Testing, PPE

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago Urban League is offering free COVID-19 tests and extra protective gear Friday in Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood.

The event will take place at 4510 S. Michigan Avenue. Participants can walk up to the Michigan Avenue entrance at 45th Street or use the drive-thru rear gate entrance.

The free event begins at noon and organizers will help anyone in line by 2 p.m. while supplies last.

