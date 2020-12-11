DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– Two young girls were killed in a house fire in northwest suburban Ingleside Thursday night.

Officials said the fire broke out at a two-story house near Hunt and Maple. When the fire department got to the house, the entire place was in flames.

Three of the residents made it out safely and the firefighters were able to rescue one person who was still inside.

Two girls, just 5 and 8 years old, did not survive the fire. The young girls were found on the second floor of the house.

Four people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

