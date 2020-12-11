CHICAGO (CBS)– Two young girls were killed in a house fire in northwest suburban Ingleside Thursday night.
Officials said the fire broke out at a two-story house near Hunt and Maple. When the fire department got to the house, the entire place was in flames.
Three of the residents made it out safely and the firefighters were able to rescue one person who was still inside.
Two girls, just 5 and 8 years old, did not survive the fire. The young girls were found on the second floor of the house.
Four people were taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Also From CBS Chicago:
- DUI Charges Upgraded To Felony For Joliet Police Officer Erin Zilka In Crash That Killed Berwyn Officer
- Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Shoots, Kills Son During Domestic-Related Incident In Garfield Ridge
- St. Louis Area Man Says He Got Chicago Parking Ticket Notice In Mail When He’s Never Even Been To Chicago — And He’s Not Alone