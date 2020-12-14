DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– COVID-19 testing is coming to O’Hare and Midway airports later this month, the Chicago Department of Aviation announced Tuesday. This means more employees are needed to keep up with the testing demands among travelers.

Doctors Test Centers and Simple Laboratories will offer both polymerase chain reaction tests and rapid antigen tests at the local airports. Rapid test results should be available within 20 minutes, officials said in a written release.

O’Hare will offer a pre-security walk-up testing site and a drive-up site in a parking lot. Midway will offer a walk-up testing site as well.

DTC will be hiring more than 100 employees for testing and customer support roles at the two O’Hare new sites and one Midway site.

Jobseekers can apply for roles on the DTC’s website.

